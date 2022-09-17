From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday deliver his address at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This will be the first full in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced most addresses to be delivered virtually. But overall numbers have been reduced, with smaller delegations and fewer journalists permitted to cover the event.

The UN’s 193-member states will be provided with a platform and 15 to 20 minutes to address the international community. As is customary, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will take the lead on Tuesday, September 20 to begin the proceedings. The United States’ President, Joe Biden will be the second person to address the General Assembly.

After that will be a quick succession of world leaders over the course of the following six days.