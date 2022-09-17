From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by his wife, Aisha Buhari, will depart Abuja, Sunday, September 18, for New York to attend the annual meeting of world leaders, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the 77th session’s theme which opened on Tuesday, September 13 is: “A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

Key topics of discussion at the UNGA this year include; the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special Transforming Education Summit.

President Buhari will take his turn to deliver the National Statement on the second day of the General Debates on Wednesday, September 21.

According to Adesina, President Buhari will also participate in High Level meetings and side events including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU); Strengthening Coordination through National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on combating Illicit Financial Flows.

President Buhari will also hold strategic bilateral meetings with World Leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York.

Others on the entourage are some Governors, Ministers and top government officials.

The president is expected back in the country on Monday, September 26.