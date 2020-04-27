Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As the 14-day extended lockdown in other to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic expires Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari is likely to address the nation again.

The President last night was briefed by the Presidential Taskforce on Nigeria’s COVID19 situation, from Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, through his verified twitter handle @BashirAhmaad tweeted: “FLASH: President @MBuhari receives briefing on Nigeria’s #COVID19 situation, from Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu this evening at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

President Buhari at his last broadcast to the nation said the extension became necessary having considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered.

He said the approach to the virus remains in 2 steps – “First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.