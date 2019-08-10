Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned chartered accountant and legendary teacher, Chief Akintola Williams, on his 100th birthday.

While congratulating the iconic leader for the many honours and pride he brought to Nigeria and Africa, President Buhari commended Williams for his pioneering and pacesetting roles, laying the foundation for many institutions in the country, which include Nigerian Stock Exchange and Institute of Chartered Accountants, which have long turned into strong pillars of the Nigerian economy.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he believed that the first chartered accountant in Africa’s prudent utilisation of time from his youth, and a proclivity for looking beyond circumstances, separated him early for global recognition, turning him into an institution that many will continue to study and draw inspiration from.

He extolled the centenarian’s adventurous spirit of seeking and taking up challenges like music, arts and promotion of culture, underscoring his willingness to always serve the country and move it to greater heights through knowledge, wisdom and counsels to leaders.

He said he joins family, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating with Williams on his 100th birthday, and for achieving the feat of inspiring the largest professional services firm in Nigeria with Deloitte & Touche.