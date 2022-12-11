From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement disclosed that Buhari gave the charge when he received Dr Dikko Radda, the governorship candidate of the APC and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Friday.

Buhari said party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat in elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The president reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states were testimonies of that resolution on his part.

He added that he felt honoured by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contests.

Meanwhile, Buhari will today depart for Washington, to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

The High Level Meeting which holds December 13-15, is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden, who said he looked forward to working with African governments, civil society, Diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening the shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.

The event is anticipated to highlight the importance of US-Africa relations and enhanced cooperation on common global concerns while demonstrating the United States unwavering commitment to Africa.

In addition, the summit seeks for more doable ways to: encourage new economic engagement, advance peace, security, and good governance, reaffirm commitment to democracy, human rights, and civil society, work cooperatively to strengthen regional and global health security, promote food security, respond to the climate crisis, amplify Diaspora ties, and promote education and youth leadership.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari will on the first day speak on the topic: “Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition,” dwelling directly on the “Just Energy Transition” component. He will also address some of the other sub-themes of the summit as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) hosted by the US Department of Commerce, which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable during which Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.