From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will participate in the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), in Kigali, Rwanda, from June 20 to 26.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said at CHOGM 2022, Buhari will join other leaders in discussions focused on the progress and prosperity of the more than 2 billion people living in the 54 independent countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific that make up the Commonwealth.

The theme for CHOGM 2022 is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’, and the heads of government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.

President Buhari will attend the official opening ceremony on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on June Friday 24 and Saturday 25.

The leaders are expected to consider a range of topical issues, including post-COVID-19 economic recovery, debt sustainability, climate change, poverty reduction, youth entrepreneurship and employment, trade and food security.

Prior to this, the Nigerian delegation drawn from the public, private and youth organisations participated in four forums covering youths, women, business and civil society; and will engage in ministerial meetings and several side events.

On the margins of the meeting, President Buhari is scheduled to deliver remarks at the high-level session of Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Summit and participate in an Intergenerational Dialogue for Youths.

President Buhari is also expected to hold bilateral talks with some leaders from the Commonwealth countries.

The president’s entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami.

