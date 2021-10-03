From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, in Addis Ababa, on Monday, the Presidency has said.

Prime Minister Ahmed secured another term in office following the victory of Ethiopia’s governing Prosperity Party in the country’s parliamentary election held on June 21.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari, who will depart Abuja for the Ethiopian capital on Sunday, is scheduled to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a state banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

The statement further disclosed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar would accompany the president on the trip.

Earlier in his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, President Buhari had assured that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial wellbeing of Ethiopia and all African states.

