From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is to participate in the First World Bio Summit, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the event is said to be jointly organised by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO). It is a two-day summit (October 25-26), with the theme: ‘The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health.’

Adesina explained that Nigeria was invited to the summit based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union (EU) during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for Bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.

“Also expected to feature at the World Bio Summit are the CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies who will share and shape ideas on the theme, given that, according to the organisers, “global health security profoundly depends on the innovation and development in the bio-industry.”