From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is to participate in the first World Bio Summit, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the two-day summit (October 25-26) has been jointly organized by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the theme: ‘The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health.’

Adesina explained that Nigeria was invited to the Summit based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union (EU) during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for Bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.

“Also expected to feature at the World Bio Summit are CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies who will share and shape ideas on the theme, given that, according to the organisers, “global health security profoundly depends on the innovation and development in the bio-industry.”

The presidential spokesman added that the partnership between the Republic of Korea and WHO, “is, therefore, to underscore not only the above historic truth but also the need to launch international stage efforts on the nature of creativity and innovation required to contain any future health pandemic.”

President Buhari, who is expected to deliver a Statement at the Summit, and meet separately with President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea, will also seek other ways of more effective partnerships that impact positively on the lives and safety of Nigerians during his other engagements and meetings while in Seoul.

“Accompanying the Nigerian leader are governors Aminu Bello Masari and Abubakar Sani Bello of Katsina and Niger States; Geoffrey Onyeama, Osagie Ehanire and Adeniyi Adebayo, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health, Industry, Trade and Investment respectively; and Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Others on the delegation are Maj-Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd), National Security Adviser; Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency; Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director-General, NAFDAC; Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, Director-General, NCDC; Bashir Jamoh, Director-General, NIMASA; Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, NiDCOM as well as other top government officials.

“President Buhari is expected back home after the Summit”, the statement read.