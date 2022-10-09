From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, attend the investiture ceremony of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in Republic of Tchad for two years.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the the ceremony, scheduled to hold at the capital, N’Djamena, will further accentuate negotiations on peaceful and harmonious return to democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss deby Itno in April 2021.

President Buhari will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.