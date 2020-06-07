Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned bandits in the country to surrender their weapons now or face “disgraceful and violent ends.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed in a statement that the president gave the warning in a meeting with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, at the State House on Thursday night.

He assured the people and government of Katsina State of renewed efforts, and review of operations, to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

He said that bandits, who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state, and across the country, would not be spared.

The president said more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna states would be undertaken.

He commiserated with Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa.