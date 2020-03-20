Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, to take solace in the quality of life lived by his late wife, Evelyn.

In his message of condolence to the senator, who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th Assembly, Buhari said he shares heartfelt sorrow with Murray-Bruce on the loss of his wife of 41 years.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari prayed God to comfort the senator and the children left by the deceased, and the entire family.

President Buhari beseeched God to soothe their pains, and grant succour to all those who mourn Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Bruce via his twitter handle @benmurraybruce tweeted that he and their children were heartbroken and devastated to loss his wife.