The campaign train of President Muhammadu Buhari will berth in Abia and Imo states on January 29, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) takes its battle for votes to the heartland of South East. The campaign will hold after that of Anambra and Enugu scheduled for January 24. Daily Sun gathered that the presidential campaign rally in Abia may hold in the commercial city of Aba or the state capital, Umuahia.

Sources revealed that the South East caucus of the APC is discussing with the Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Chubuike Amaechi and the leadership of the APC on whether the rally would hold in Aba or Umuahia for maximum effect. Confirming this, while briefing APC stakeholders in Abia State yesterday, former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, said the presidential rally would be one of the biggest political gatherings the state has seen in recent time.

Kalu said the presidential campaign is holding in Abia State because of the success the state’s chapter of APC has made in mobilising support for the party.