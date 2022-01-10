From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari will undertake a one-day official visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 13, 2022, to commission landmark projects undertaken by State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president will commission the 42km Sagamu Interchange – Abeokuta dual carriageway, the new Kobape Housing Estate, located on the Sagamu Abeokuta Interchange, and the first phase of Kings Court Estate, Abeokuta, developed by the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC).

“President Buhari, who will use the opportunity of his State visit to interact with some stakeholders, will return to Abuja the same day”, the statement read.