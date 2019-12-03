Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Any moment from now, President Muhammadu Buhari will officially commission the multi-billion Naira upgraded Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna (NARHK).

Established in 1944, NARHK was established to cater to the health needs of military personnel during the colonial period. It has been providing medical services for personnel, their families and civilians within and from outside of Kaduna State.

The hospital aims to provide quality health services to prevent foreign medical tourism, and be a top treatment facility for personnel who sustain injuries during operations, including the United Nations soldiers.

Today, the hospital boasts an utra-modern radiology unit with the state of the art equipment. It also has a rehabilitation centre to provide comprehensive treatment of combat and non combat injuries, and a live support machine for emergencies m

The facility has 16 city scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fluoroscopy, digital x-ray, mobile equipment for index, runs on six 800 KVA generating sets as well as other equipment installed by a foreign company.