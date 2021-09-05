From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is due to visit the state on Thursday, September 9 to commission some projects.

The governor who disclosed this among other reasons he travelled to Abuja, shortly after his return at the Sam International Cargo airport, Owerri said: “I secured approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Imo State on Thursday, September 9, 2021, to commission some significant projects put together by the Shared Prosperity Administration.”

He also informed that the state would reap bountifully from World Bank programmes on rural roads, NEWMAP projects and ecological programmes.

“The good news is that Imo has been able to attract additional support from Mr. President on management of some ecological problems in the state,” Uzodimma said.

Speaking on his assignment as the Chairman, APC Campaign Council for the Anambra State governorship election, Governor Uzodimma acknowledged the importance of the responsibility thrust on him by his party and assured that he would do his best to convince Anambra people about they stood to gain by voting for APC on November 6, 2021.

The governor said: “The Southeast desire is to join the national politics and those of us in the committee are doing our best to convince our people in Anambra State that we will be better for it if they are in APC. Joining the party at the centre will enable the Southeast leaders manage the welfare and trust of their people better.”

Governor Uzodimma further explained: “The Southeast has suffered a great deal of marginalization. The Southeast has been excluded in many things, the reason being that Nigeria is practising partisan democracy, and once you are with the ruling party, there are some advantages you will get outside those who are not in that party. This is no longer a secret.”

On the APC local government congresses in the state, the governor assured that everything had been put in place for a transparent, free and fair congress.

