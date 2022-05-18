From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The fate of those ministers, who made u-turn on their political ambitions and continue to serve in the current administration, would be decided President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while responding to questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, on Wednesday.

He said he will need to confirm from the President the status of the returning Ministers, on whether or not they have been reabsorbed into the cabinet.

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timpre Sylva, have rescinded their decision to contest for elective offices in 2023.

Mohammed said: “The other question about ministers returning or not going, I think you need to give me more time so that I can tell you exactly what the situation is. Right now, I need to cross check. I need to confirm again from Mr President what the situation is. You see the final decision on who is going, who’s coming back, who’s not going lies with Mr. President”

Malami was physically present at the Council’s meeting while Tallen, Sylva attended the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Ngige is reported to be on an official visit to South Africa where he is attending the International Labour Organization (ILO), global conference on Child Labour in Durban.

