Walter Ukaegbu

The 12th edition of e-Nigeria International Conference, Exhibition Awards will commence in the last week of November, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said.

According Mrs. Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporation Affairs and External Relations, the event with the theme “Leveraging Technology and indigenous Innovation to Attain the sustainable Development goals”, will hold in about two weeks’ time and will be declared open by President Buhari. She disclosed that the conference will also feature discussions on creating new job opportunities and economic development through technological innovation, Harnessing Indigenous innovation and creativity for poverty reduction in Nigeria, leveraging disruptive innovation for achieving good health, national security, anticorruption, and sustainable energy systems and implications of data, big data analysis and smart initiatives in building a productive national economy.

e-Nigeria is Nigeria’s annual information Technology Conference hosted by the NITDA under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy. The event is hosted in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders from both the public and the private sector as well as Non-Governmental Organisation and Academia.

It serves as a platform for ICT awareness creation, development of appropriate regulatory instruments and best practices on order to facilitate the positioning of Nigeria in the Global Information society.