Tony Osauzo, Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari, has urged the people of Edo State to reflect on the three cardinal promises of fighting insecurity, encouraging agriculture and fighting corruption he made during his electioneering campaign in 2015, saying that his administration ‎has performed well in all the areas.

Addressing a large crowd of party faithful who defied the scorching sun to wait for him for over six hours at the Garrick Memorial College in Benin City, venue of the campaign, the president, while thanking them for their patience, said the security situation in the North East and Niger Delta region had improved.

On agriculture, he said the country has made progress, saving billions of dollars that would have been expended on importation food items.

‎President Buhari also spoke on corruption and said his government was seizing assets of corrupt persons in the country, disclosing that EFCC and ICPC would soon address Nigerians to give a comprehensive account of how much has been recovered and what the money would be used for.

Corroborating President Buhari on his administration’s performance in the area of agriculture, National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, praised the government’s agricultural policy and said the country was moving towards food security.

He announced that the Buhari government had paid debts left behind by the previous PDP government on the Benin-Auchi-Okene road dualisation project and that the contractors were back to site.

Oshiomhole said Edo people were enlightened voters, who would deliver victory to the President and the APC, adding that the violence and intimidation allegedly perpetrated by PDP in 2015, would not be possible in this year’s election, just as he said Nigerians would not allow Atiku Abubakar to sell the NNPC and other national assets.

Also speaking, Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, urged Edo people to vote for Buhari to enable him to complete all the laudable projects he has embarked on across the country.

The Edo State‎ governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his part, praised President Buhari for granting the license for the building of the 450 Megawatts Azura Power Plant.

He disclosed that Buhari’s predecessors in government demanded 20 million-dollar bribe before granting the license.

The governor who promised to deliver one million votes to Buhari, however, regretted that the state despite generating 700 Megawatts of electricity to the national grid, remains in darkness because those who privatised BEDC sold it to their friends.