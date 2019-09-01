Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday called on officers and men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to redouble their efforts in clamping down on all corrupt persons irrespective of their profile in the country.

The President gave the charge in his speech as the reviewing officer of the passing out parade of cadets of the EFCC Superintendent Course 8 from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, President Buhari lamented that corruption has retarded development and also brought embarrassment to Nigeria before the international community.

Buhari said his administration has made significant progress in the fight against corruption especially cybercrime and financial crimes and will not relent in ensuring that every corrupt person is brought to justice.

“As part of efforts to boost the war against corruption in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has trained a total of 328 new investigative officers at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state.

“The training is to prepare them adequately ahead of their deployment as anti-graft investigators across the country.

“This colorful passing out parade follows their completion of a yearlong intensive training in the elite training institution.

The President reminded the cadets that much is expected from them in supporting the ongoing fight against corruption; hence he charged them to live above board.

It would be recalled that driven by the need for improved professionalism and dedication to duty, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu in 2016, commenced the training of the commission’s cadets in the NDA which produced EFCC’s “Course 7” officers in 2017, comprising 314 detective superintendents.

The commission is, therefore, optimistic that the 328 new officers will further boost the anti-corruption fight of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The highlight of the graduation was the presentation of awards presented to cadets that distinguished themselves during the training