From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is due to end the mandatory isolation he has been in since returning from the United Kingdom last Friday tomorrow.

His media aide, Garba Shehu, said all documents coming to Buhari were screened and sanitised with a specialised equipment before and after they reach him.

He said the president had to self-isolate as a precautionary measure required of all international travelers arriving in Nigeria in case they had been exposed to COVID-19.

Shehu confirmed that Buhari is taking measures to ensure that he protect himself while attending to such official documents.

He said: “The president is truly isolating as required following international travel.

“During this period, which ends on Wednesday, he will be attending to urgent and critical documents.

“It is important to note that all documents coming to Mr President are screened and sanitized with a specialized equipment before and after they reach him.”

“The PIB (Petroleum Industry Bill) just signed passed through the same process.”