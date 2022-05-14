From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja, in a veladictory session with 10 ministers seeking elective offices in 2023, declared that they are eminently qualified to succeed him.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, at the session held at the council chambers, affirmed that a significant number of them have been sufficiently equipped to aspire to higher elective offices, including the Office of the President.

The President said: “I have no doubt that if the next President emerges from among former members of this cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display. This will be part of our legacies to Nigerians.”

The President, who commended the departing public officers for serving the nation sacrificially, “with dignity and honour”, had at the last FEC meeting on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 directed that all Ministers and other political appointees who aspire to contest for elective offices in the 2023 General Elections should resign their current appointments. “I note that some have complied while others are in the process of doing so. I would like to use this opportunity to commend your decision and courage to contest for elective offices and your compliance with my directive.

“I also wish to thank you for your invaluable services to this nation through your contributions as Cabinet members. I wish you success in the upcoming elections and in your future endeavours,” he said. Speaking on behalf of the outgoing ministers, Akpabio thanked the President for giving them the opportunity to serve and contribute their quota to nation building.

He described working with the President as a “fantastic and knowledgeable experience,” adding that as they step aside they will continue to be great disciples of Buhari.

“As we step aside from FEC, I want you to know that you have disciples in us. I want you to know that it is time for us to propagate Buharism.

