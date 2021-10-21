From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted to flag-off the third edition of the National Anti-corruption half marathon race/National Youth and Students Summit on Anti-corruption and Drug Abuse scheduled for Abuja on December 9 this year.

National Coordinator of the programme, Jacob Onu, who made the closure during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, disclosed that the male and female first winners will smile home with N1, 000,000 star prize money each.

“This all important briefing is aimed at acquainting on the journey so far and our readiness to host the third Edition of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon “Abuja 2021”.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic experience worldwide, the second edition of the race was organized last two year precisely December 9th which is the United Nations (UN) International Day on Anti-Corruption.

It was a huge success in that both winners and losers smiled home after the outing that enshrined their names on the records as committed corruption fighters besides the winners taking home their cash prizes in millions of Naira.

“We therefore worked harder to not only build on the success but also improve. By so doing, we got more corporate organizations, public and private sectors, individuals and groups involved in the planning and organization of this 3rd edition.

“On Thursday December 9, 2021 by 7:00am, the 3rd edition is expected to be flagged off by our country’s number one citizen President Buhari, including other prominent citizens of our dear Nation to commemorate this year’s UN International Day on Anti-Corruption 2021,” he said.

While giving further updates on the event, he said: “Machineries are on ground to ensure this edition meets the expected high class quality that will lure IAAF to recognize and subsequently add it to its calendar as we intend to make it an international marathon from next edition.

“The race is a 21 km distance which is half marathon. The flag off is from Eagles Square and will terminate at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

“The essence of the 3rd National Anti-Corruption Marathon is to join forces with President Buhari and other Anti-Corruption Agencies in the country to fight the cancer called Corruption which has eaten deep into the main fabrics of the country and redeem her from the menace.

The star prize money for male and female 1st winners is N1, 000,000 each,” he announced.

