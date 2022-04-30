From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari to host the traditional Sallah homage by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in Aso Rock Villa, two years after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the 100 visitors are still required to wear face masks and undergo the linear COVID-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event.

The statement read in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari is set to receive the visitors, numbering about 100 at the New State House Banquet Hall at 3:00pm on Sallah Day (Sunday or Monday), itself to be determined by moon sighting to be announced by Islamic authorities in the country.

“Invited Guests for the event, led by Muhammed Musa Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service, the Senator and House members from the territory, leadership of the FCT Judiciary, Members of the Cabinet, Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies, Muslim and Christian leaderships in the FCT, Council Chairmen, Traditional Rulers and others who received invitations as listed on the manifest.”