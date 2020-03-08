Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday inaugurate the Advisory Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) whse membership includes representatives of nine member states.

The committee is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Part III, Section 11 (2) of the NDDC Establishment ACT. ( As Amended)

According to Section 11 (2) of the Act, the Advisory Committee is saddled with the responsibility of advising the board and to monitor the activities of the commission, with a view to achieving set objectives as well as to make rules regulating its own proceedings.

Membership of the Advisory Committee as provided in Part III, Section 11(1a) is comprised as follows: Governorsof the member states of the commission (9 states of the Niger Delta Region) and two persons determined by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria which in this circumstance are the Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Minister of Federal Ministry of Environment.

The committee will be inaugurated at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja on Tuesday.