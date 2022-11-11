From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Although new facilities at the State House Clinic in Abuja have been put into operation, the Presidency promised on Thursday that the hospital’s Presidential wing would be commissioned before President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration ends next year.

Recall that President Buhari designated a location in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in 2021 for the development of a VIP wing of the State House clinic.

Before the end of the Buhari-led administration, the state-of-the-art clinic that will provide healthcare for the President, Vice President, and other government officials is anticipated to be finished.

Fielding questions after being led by the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar to commission some of the legacy projects in the State House Clinic, located in Asokoro, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha affirmed that the Multi-billion naira project “will not only be completed but also commissioned before we exit.”

The duo, joined by the Medical Director, Dr Munir Yakassai and other officials had commissioned four legacy projects including Molecular Laboratory, Dental Wing Extension, a remodeled burnt Staff Quarters facilitated through direct labour by the Maintenance Department of the State House and a medical Incinerator donated by the Ecological Office.

The Permanent Secretary stated earlier in his opening remarks that the State House medical center was staffed by a variety of professionals, whose education, training, and experience have continued to position the clinic as a destination of choice for clients, interns, and various medical professionals providing care and mentoring.

He said that with the renovations finished, the Dental and Radiology Departments in particular, as well as the Theater, could now deploy completely and offer assistance to individuals in need.