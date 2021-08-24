From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has concluded arrangements to induct its newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Force’s Order of Battle.

The induction ceremony, which is scheduled for August 31, at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by 10 am, would be performed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the announcement in a statement, said:

‘The induction ceremony of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by 10:00 am. Expectedly, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will preside over the induction ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour. As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony.

‘It would be recalled that the first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived in Kano, Nigeria on 22 July 2021. On arrival, the aircraft were received by the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao. The second batch of the remaining 6 A-29 Super Tucanos are expected in Nigeria before the end of 2021”.