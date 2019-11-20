Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed the believe that the former Jonathan’s legacy of humility and patriotism will continue to resonate, inspiring generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development.

President Buhari rejoices with family, friends and political associates of the former president, lauding him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office, sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

Buhari said he joins the nation

in praying for longer life for the former president, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

The President wishes the former President and his family more years of joyful celebrations.