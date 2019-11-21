Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, expressed the belief that Jonathan’s legacy of humility and patriotism will continue to resonate, inspiring generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development.

President Buhari rejoiced with family, friends and political associates of the former president, lauding him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office and sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

Buhari said he joined the nation in praying for longer life for the former president, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation while wishing him and his family more years of joyful celebrations.