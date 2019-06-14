Steve Agbota

President Muhammadu Buhari ,will launch the Nigeria Customs and the Customs Benin Republic bilateral trade connectivity platform between the two countries on June 20, 2019 at the Seme border.

The interconnectivity platform was created to facilitate trade and ensure seamless trade transaction between the two countries.

Speaking at a stakeholders sensitisation workshop at Seme border, Controller General of Nigeria Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, who was represented by Assistant Comptroller General in charge of ICT, Benjamin Aber assistant comptroller said that by the time, the platform is fully functional, it would help in coordinating border management where the two Customs administration will use a single platform to handle trade transactions.

According to him, the electronic platform will integrate the two countries single windows trade platforms as well as improving compliance to trade regulatory and fiscal policy measures within the two countries.

While speaking on the importance of the platform, he said from now on, there would be single declaration to be used by both countries, adding that the system is predictably transparent and it would deal with corrupt tendencies; ensures accurate revenue generation and curb smuggling within the borders.

He added: “This is why we called the stakeholders to know that Nigeria and Benin Customs have agreed to harmonise their business processes of temporary or transit import into Nigeria and export into Benin and to make sure that the process is done once. This means any truck that leaves Benin Republic, information about it is already remotely sent in English to Nigeria Customs Service’s system.”

Also speaking at the event, Director General of Benin Republic Customs, Sacca Boco Innousa Charles, said the initiative would reduce smuggling and facilitate trade within the two countries.