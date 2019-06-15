Agaju Madugba, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at the country’s universities, berating them for failure to develop “ground-breaking researches” in various fields of human endeavour.

Reviewing the Nigeria’s tertiary education development since independence in 1960, the President regretted that, “it is not heart-warming that in our over 58 years of independence, Nigerian universities are slow in discoveries and inventions.”

Buhari, speaking on Saturday in a message he sent at the fourth convocation ceremony of the Federal University (FUDMA), Dutsinma, in his home state of Katsina, challenged, “all universities to come out of their shells to conduct researches that will attract industries to patronise the universities in order to enhance and improve their capacities to produce and diversify their products.”