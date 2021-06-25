From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abujq

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday welcomed Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), after he decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying “you are welcome to the progressives family.”

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North District, Delta State, was presented to President Buhari and National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the State House by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Deputy Senate President said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly shows that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

“The Senator was warmly welcomed by party members”, the statement read.

