Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said in line with advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, he will observe the Eid el-Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid el-Fitr a little over two months ago.

Mr Buhari reiterated the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that large gatherings should be avoided and discourage as much as possible.

In wishing all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, the President said where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing.

In a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari advised that such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers should be encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.

The statement reads:

‘In order to stop the spread of the disease, the President will not be receiving Sallah homages by religious, community, party and government leaders and urges all citizens to observe the occasion as advised by state and local authorities.

‘He once again wishes all citizens a safe and happy Eid.’

This will be the first time President Buhari will be spending Eid el-Fitr in Abuja, as he usually spends the holiday at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.