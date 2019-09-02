President Muhammedu Buhari is expected to declare open 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) next week.

According to the President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed, adequate arrangements have been made for the president to attend the event.

Ahmed, who stated this at the media briefing for the 47th annual general meeting of the association recently, said that the theme for the 47th AGM is: “Improving Value Chain in the Manufacturing Sector for Competitiveness and Job Creation”.

He said that the choice of the theme was borne out of the need to highlight the significance of improved manufacturing value chain linkages in the efforts to make the sector competitive; contribute more to the Gross Domestic Product and create the much-needed jobs in Nigeria. He stated that this is the first time the association would be hosting the AGM for three consecutive days and the activities has been lined up to make the event cloureful.

He explained that there will be exhibition of Made in Nigeria products to run for the three days beginning, the 4th Manufacturers Annual Lecture/Presidential Luncheon, Roadshow by Afreximbank, private session of members to review the performance of the Associationand interactive session with the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service.

He noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari, will be attending the event as the Special Guest of Honour, while Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President and Chairman Board of Directors of Afreximbank will be the Distinguished Guest Speaker.

He said that the choice of the Speaker is based on his pedigree and antecedent of over 25years in the economic and financial sectors.

He stressed that immediately after the lecture, the AGM shall proceed with another highpoint of the event, the Road Show when the Afreximbank President will showcase the demos of the Pan- African Payment System (PAPS) endorsed by the African Union as well as the African Customer Due Diligence Depository Platform (MANSA).