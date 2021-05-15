From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday begin a four-day official visit to Paris for the African Finance Summit, which will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from the coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Summit, to be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

President Buhari will during the visit meet with President Macron to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of COVID-19, with more research and vaccines.

Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will meet with some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Also on the trip are: National Security Adviser Maj-Gen Babagana Mohammed Monguno (retd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Amb Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.