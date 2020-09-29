Fred Itua, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2021 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly next week.

Lawan made the revelation while welcoming lawmakers from a two-month annual break.

The Senate President said the entire month of November will be dedicated by the National Assembly to the consideration of the budget proposal to enable it to pass it before the legislature embarks on its annual Christmas break in December.