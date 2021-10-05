From Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, October 7, present the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided during plenary on Tuesday, made the disclosure.

The president has sent a request to the National Assembly to review the recently-approved Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) downwards, following recent developments in the economy.

