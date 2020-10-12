Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon be receiving the 8th Interim Report of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Coronavirus pandemic, said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and PTF Chairman Boss Mustapha, during Monday’s media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, findings and recommendations, which are part of the report, have been compiled.

‘Before this week runs out, the PTF shall unveil to Nigerians the next steps regarding the remaining phase of the eased lockdown. As you were informed last week, findings and recommendations have been compiled and would be presented to Mr President in the 8th Interim Report shortly,’ Mr Mustapha said.

‘The debate about the safe reopening of schools has dominated the space of conversation by concerned citizens and parents. We wish to reiterate that federating units have the responsibility for determining the dates and modalities for the safe reopening while the Federal Government provides the guidelines.

‘The PTF and relevant MDAs have made appreciable progress in the discussions with the European Union over flight restrictions and entry of Nigerian nationals and holders of long-term Schengen visas into the territory. We hope to make a very favourable announcement on this very soon.’

Mr Mustapha reminded Nigerians to ‘continue to take responsibility and remain vigilant and careful.’