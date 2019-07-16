Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday replied Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his open letter addressing the insecurity in the country.

According to the President, critics of insecurity in the country are not patriotic.

Obasanjo had on Monday in an open letter to President Buhari criticized the insecurity, saying the killings cannot be swept under the carpet.

Obasanjo, who said he was very worried over high level of insecurity in the country, had called on the President to take decisive action, stating:

“To be explicit and without equivocation, Mr. President and General, I am deeply worried about four avoidable calamities:. abandoning Nigeria into the hands of criminals who are all being suspected, rightly or wrongly, as Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type.

“Spontaneous or planned reprisal attacks against Fulanis which may inadvertently or advertently mushroom into pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide that we did not believe could happen and yet it happened.

“Similar attacks against any other tribe or ethnic group anywhere in the country initiated by rumours, fears, intimidation and revenge capable of leading to pogrom;

“Violent uprising beginning from one section of the country and spreading quickly to other areas and leading to dismemberment of the country.”

Speaking during an audience with the National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) in the State House on Tuesday, The President, who did not specifically mention Obasanjo’s name, said that those criticising the cases of insecurity in the country are not patriotic Nigerians.

According to him, every country around the world are facing one security challenge or the other.

He pointed out that there are new challenges of banditry and kidnapping around the globe.