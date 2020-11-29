By Uche Usim, Abuja

In line with the energy transition blueprint, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, December 1, roll out the anticipated National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) in Abuja.

The Special Adviser, Media to Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Garba Deen Muhammad noted that the event would herald the formal dispensing of autogas (Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) & Liquiefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products at two retail stations belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Muhammad added that the roll out was the culmination of the resolve of the Buhari administration to deepen domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms.

“It is also in line with the government’s plan to make gas the first choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy for Nigerians in their personal and industrial endeavours.

“Also at the event, the Minister will, on behalf of the FG handover CNG-powered mass transport buses to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as part of the agreement reached with Labour during negotiations and in recognition of the role organised Labour plays in the quest to bring relief to ordinary Nigerians”, he explained.

Muhammad added that the Federal Government Autogas programme will deliver at least one million vehicle conversions by the end of 2021 and herald the clean energy transition for Nigeria and delivery of cheap transportation fuel.