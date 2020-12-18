From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the head of security agencies to adhere to his clear instructions, declaring that their best is not good enough.

The President spoke in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), clips of which were posted on his verified Twitter handle @MBuhari on Friday.

He said: “I meet them, we have security meetings from time to time, they must be very clear of my instructions. Their effort is not good enough for me. Our responsibility, I said, is to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem, we haven’t achieved that yet, but we’ll keep on trying.

“I spoke with the governor (Aminu Masari of Katsina), I congratulated him and congratulated the army that organised the operation, the encirclement of the abductors and getting the children. The military is well trained, I think they are sufficiently motivated.

“I’m very impressed with the governor, he has been up and doing since it happened and I congratulated that the children have been successfully recovered.

“A lot of work is ahead of us and some of the things we may not say because I don’t want to compromise the security and the efforts being put by the law enforcement agencies, but really we are acutely aware of our responsibility; our responsibility is to secure the country. So we have a lot of work to do.”