From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday again ordered service chiefs to deal ruthlessly with terrorists, adding that they should be more decisive and not spare anyone unlawfully wielding the AK47 weapon.

Buhari gave the directives after he received briefing from Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, on the Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack.

The president also directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line as well as extend to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.

Others in the delegation of the CDS were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, as well as Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi in the State House.

The President further charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate.

“No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom,” The President ordered.

Buhari strongly condemned the bombing of the passenger train, describing it as a “matter of grave concern.”

According to the President, “like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.

“The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” he said.

The President commended the Law Enforcement agencies for their prompt response and emergency personnel who were responsible for the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.

Addressing State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting with the President, Irabor said: “We have come to brief the President regarding the unfortunate incident of yesterday, where some criminals, bandits had gone to lay improvised explosive devices on the rail tracks and a passenger train was demobilised and seven Nigerians we killed, 29 others wounded and some were kidnapped and we are yet to establish the exact number.

“So we went to the scene this morning, inspected the entire area and gave out instructions on what is to be done and we have come to brief the President on this development.”

The Defence Chief said security agencies will build on the lessons they have learnt from the latest incident.

He assured Nigerians that the military and other security agencies will not rest on their oars until everywhere is secured.

“The challenge of insecurity is a constant one and so the defence and security agencies need to be on their toes 24/7. This is unfortunate and we believe that the lessons out of this are what we need to build upon going forward.

“I can perhaps use this opportunity and reassure the nation that based on the President’s directive, we will take every necessary action, not just to apprehend those behind this dastardly act are not just apprehended but for them to also face justice.

“Going forward, certainly there will be greater security for the nation and I will like to urge everybody to go about their normal duties,” he said.