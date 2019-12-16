Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will assent to the 2020 Appropriation Bill on Tuesday, a day he turns 77. Daily Sun confirms it’s been listed as part of his itinerary for the day.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and principal officers of the National Assembly are expected at the budget-signing ceremony at the Presidential Villa.

The National Assembly had on Friday transmitted the national budget to the Presidency.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had on December 5, 2019, simultaneously passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill, raising the total estimates from the proposed N10.33 trillion to about N10.6 trillion.

The National Assembly had put a clause in the bill that the budget should run from January 1, 2020, bringing Nigeria back to a January-December budget cycle.

Of the new total sum of N10,594,362,364,830, the parliament raised statutory transfers from the proposed N556.7 billion to N560,470,827,235; raised debt service from N2.45 trillion to N2,725,498,930,000; reduced recurrent (non-debt) expenditure from N4.88 trillion to N4,842,974,600,640; and increased development fund for capital expenditure from N2.14 trillion to N2,465,418,006,955.

As part of the N264 billion increment, the National Assembly raised its own budget from N125 billion to N128 billion.