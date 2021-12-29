From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2022 Appropriation Bill on Friday, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said.

He said the budget had been transmitted by the National Assembly and that the President would sign the bill into law by 10am on Friday.

He responded to prodding via WhatsApp message: “Yes, it’s true the President will sign the 2022 budget by Friday.”

The expected presidential assent to the appropriation bill is coming barely a week after lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives passed a budget of N17.126 trillion, increasing the benchmark price of crude from $57 to $62 per barrel.

Those expected to join the president at the signing ceremony include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and a host of other presidential aides.

The 2022 Appropriation Bill was transmitted last Friday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Ojo and acknowledged by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on Saturday.

The transmission letter, with Reference Number NASS/CNA/37/Vol.1/35, addressed to the President titled “Appropriation Bill 2022” read: “In consonance with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent.