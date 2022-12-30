From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President of Senate, Ahmed Lawan on Friday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2023 appropriation bill on Tuesday, January 3 2023.

He made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Buhari.

He said the president will peruse the appropriation bill before assent on Tuesday.

The Senate President who arrived at the State House few minutes before 3:00pm said he discussed Buhari’s recent additional loan request and the 2023 appropriate bill.

He regretted that the signing is coming in a bit later than that of the 2022 which was signed on December 31 2021.

He noted that with the adoption of the January to December budget circle adopted and maintained by the 9th Assembly, the delay of one week was due to anomalies discovered by the Legislature in the budgetary documents submitted by the Executives.

Lawan said the upcoming general elections were among other national issues, they discussed.

He assured that the legislature will ensure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is given adequate budgetary provisions to conduct a free and fair elections devoid of underfunding.