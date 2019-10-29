Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will be spending 16 days in London on a private visit after concluding an official trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari would return to the country on November 17, 2019.

Adesina said on the sideline of the event in Saudi, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty, King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

“On October 30, 2019, the President will participate in an event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

“More than 4,000 delegates from over 90 countries are expected to participate in the FII 2019, which will also host 12 workshops on different topics including cities, energy, climate, health, data, mobility, food, travel, sports, shopping and youth,” he said.

The President will be accompanied by governors Babagana Zulum of Borno; Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi; and Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Also on the entourage are the ministers of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Communications, Ibrahim Pantami; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari.