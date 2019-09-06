Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari is likely to submit the 2020 budget to the National Assembly by the end of the month.

This, he said is to enable the lawmakers work on the budget early enough to ensure the country return to the January-December budget cycle, which was the standard practice until the dawn of the Fourth Republic in 1999 when the two arms involved in budget preparation and approval brought about the distortion.

The Speaker made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari had in March said he would return the budget cycle to January- December fiscal year in his second term for a much smoother budget process.

Asked if the budget would get to the National Assembly this month, Gbajabiamila said: “I cannot give you a definite answer but I know the budget is going to come as early as possible. It may be at the end of this month or shortly thereafter, but I cannot give you and definite date.

“But it’s going to be an early presentation so that we can pass the budget before the end of the year and return to the January to December circle,” he said.

In the same vain, the Speaker pledged the support of the lower chamber to Buhari towards protecting Nigerians against xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He commended the president for the proactive steps taken so far to protect Nigerians in that country, saying the lower house is on the same page with the president on the issue.

Asked his purpose to the Presidential Villa, he said “Engagement with Mr. President is not out-of-place, even on a normal day, but these are not normal days. The country in the last few days has witnessed unfortunate incidence in South Africa.

“As you are aware, I cut my trip to Tanzania and returned with the hope of reconvening the house so that we can discuss this very important issue.

“We have called that off because events have been overtaken that; government has taken proactive steps, the same we could have taken. We are all on the same page with the president and the government.

“So I came to fully discuss that with Mr. President and other national issues that require the attention of both the legislature and the executive, and we had very fruitful discussions on those issues.”

Gbajabiamila also said that the possibility of Nigeria severing bilateral relationship with South Africa over the incessant attacks on Nigerians, looting, and burning of their shops was not ruled out.

Asked if there were moves to cut bilateral ties with South Africa, he said: “We are not there yet but nothing is off the table; we will take each day as it comes. As of now, Mr. President has taken proactive steps in evacuating our citizens and recalling the High Commissioner; we will stand with and by Nigerians.

“We have issued a statement today and is in tandem with what the executive is doing and we stand by our citizens. Our priority is to protect the welfare of our citizens and that is exactly what we are doing and that is what the president is doing.”

On reports that South Africa won’t pay compensation to Nigerian victims of xenophobic attacks, the Speaker said: “I don’t know if that statement is official or an off-the-cuff statement by somebody. When it’s official, we will take further steps. After the delegation to South Africa, I’m sure there are probably other avenues that are international which we can pursue.”

He said he also discussed the issues of insecurity including the $9.6 billion judgement against Nigeria in favour of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering firm.