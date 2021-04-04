President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would later this month submit a supplementary budget to the National Assembly to request for more funds to tackle insecurity across parts of the country.

Lawan made the disclosure while speaking to journalists in his hometown Gashua yesterday.

According to him, the National Assembly would stop at nothing to ensure that normalcy and security is restored to states faced by challenges such as kidnapping, insurgency, banditry and militancy.

He said: “About the issue of security, I think the National Assembly has done quite a lot in that area working with the executive arm of government and recently, on Monday or so, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and I met with Mr. President, and the centre of our discussion was the security of the country.

“How do we engage the security of this country? It has been a nagging issue, but it is not an issue that cannot be solved.

“With the appointment of the new Service Chiefs, we have seen newer strategies and Mr. President and the National Assembly will be working to provide more resources in the supplementary budget which the Presidency will submit sometime maybe this month to the National Assembly.”

He added: “We (National Assembly) are prepared to give every possible resource to our security agencies to fight and restore normalcy to every part of the country, whether it is insurgency, banditry, militancy or kidnapping.”