Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday, August 21, swear in the ministers into his new cabinet.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babatunde Lawal, the swearing-in will follow the induction retreat and swearing-in programme for ministers-designate.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, listed the objectives of the retreat to include to “build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork; sensitise appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes, and projects of government from 2015 to date, acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023) and deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.

Mustapha, said aside from the ministers-designate, others expected at the retreat are Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries.

Meanwhile the two-day induction retreat earlier scheduled to hold between August 15-16, after the Sallah break, has been rescheduled for Monday, 19 and Tuesday, 20.

The retreat will now be presided over by President Muhamadu Buhari.

Already, the ministers designate have been asked to pick up and study documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects, the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc), ahead of the retreat.