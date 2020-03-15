Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja.

Baring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will next Thursday unveil the Nigeria National Broadband plan 2020 – 2025.

The President will also commission three other projects executed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and Parastatals under it on the same day.

Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy revealed this over the weekend at the headquarters of the ministry while inaugurating the Ministerial Central Working Committee which members were the Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals under his supervision.

The Minister stated that although the event is 70 percent activities of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) but for the purpose of maintaining unity among the parastatals under his watch, there is need to collaborate and support one another to achieve success of the event.

He said. “It is our collective responsibilities to support the commission to ensure the programmes are successful because the success of any of us is a collective responsibility so let us support one another the way we did during eNigeria and make the event a success for Mr. President”.

Dr. Pantami stated that ministers are aides of the President hence any responsibility assigned to a minister is a Presidential task noting that one of the key priority areas of the present administration is how to deepen the broadband penetrations.

“We cannot talk about digital economy without addressing the broadband penetration issue and this is the reason we want to unveil the new broadband plan for 2020 – 2025, other projects the President will be commissioning includes Communication and Digital Economy complex, Emergency Toll – Free Number and National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training.